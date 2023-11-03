Lack of research data a concern: HECF

A lack of government research data over the years is one of the key contributors to Fiji’s skilled worker shortages.

Higher Education Commission Fiji Chair Steve Chand highlighted this during a provincial council consultation in Suva today.

He emphasizes that accessing this research data will aid the Commission and the Education Ministry in finding solutions for youth employment at the grassroots level.

Chand says the government is committed to identifying the skills and talents of youths for employment opportunities, but provincial-level collaboration is essential, requiring data for identification.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently consulting with provincial councils, including those from Rotuma, Rabi, and Kioa, on tackling skills shortages and creating training programs to bridge the skills gap.