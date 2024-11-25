Labasa mini job fair to target youths

[File Photo]

This month, the Northern Division will host the first-ever Labasa Mini Job Fair, featuring more than 20 businesses and providing a unique opportunity for job seekers.

Organized by the Ministry of Employment, the fair aims to address local employment challenges, foster economic growth, and provide a platform for individuals to connect directly with potential employers.

Assistant Employment Officer Payal Narayan highlighted the importance of this initiative in tackling unemployment, especially among youth, school leavers, and those seeking to transition into new career paths.

“We identify skills, the gaps actually. So the job fair highlights areas where training is needed and enables institutions to tailor programs to meet labor market demands. So some programs are like carpentry. So we’re trying to focus on that as well because there’s a major gap in terms of the job market in Fiji.”

She adds the fair will feature over 20 businesses from various sectors, offering a range of employment opportunities.

Narayan says with more than 2,000 attendees at similar events earlier this year, the government aims to create lasting connections that benefit both job seekers and employers.

The Labasa Civic Center will host the fair on Thursday.