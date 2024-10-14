Lab specialists key to public health protection

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji / Facebook]

Laboratory specialists play a vital role in diagnosing, monitoring, and managing infectious diseases, including developing testing protocols and guiding health policies.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana highlighted this during their annual general meeting at the Shangri-La Resort in Sigatoka last week.

She stresses that laboratory personnel are at the forefront of diagnosis, testing, the creation of testing kits, and vaccine development.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Cikamatana says their expert advice shapes government strategies to contain outbreaks and manage infectious diseases.

She also praised their tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting their vital role in keeping the nation safe.

The meeting also featured discussions on key health issues, including HIV/AIDS, underscoring the ongoing need for robust disease surveillance.