Kumar remanded for breaching bail conditions

Kishore Kumar

Self proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar has been remanded in custody after he failed to appear in the Suva Magistrate Court on previous sittings.

Suva Magistrate, Seini Puamau stated that Kumar had promised in his bail undertaking that he will be present in court each time the matter is called however he breached the conditions.

Magistrate Puamau told kumar that he can not pick and choose when he can come to court.

Article continues after advertisement

She said she is holding him accountable by remanding him to ensure that this is not repeated.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Puamau stated that she will send the file to the Acting Chief Magistrate to order for psychiatric evaluation.

This matter will be called next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, his trial will continue from 20th of May.