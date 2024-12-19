Kiran hails child health initiative

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Fiji / Facebook]

The JP Bayly Trust marked its 70th anniversary with the launch of a new partnership with Project Heaven, which aims to provide free eye and ear checkups for children enrolled in its programs.

While officiating at the event last night, Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, commended the collaboration as a critical step in supporting children from vulnerable backgrounds.

Kiran said that access to vital screenings was a crucial step in identifying and addressing any challenges that could hinder a child’s development, and the partnership was an opportunity to ensure that no child was left behind.

She emphasized the importance of early health assessments in improving children’s well-being and development.

The minister said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to uplifting underprivileged children and ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive.

Kiran extended her congratulations to the JP Bayly Trust for seven decades of service, commending their impactful work in supporting vulnerable communities across Fiji.

The JP Bayly Trust has been a cornerstone of social support in Fiji, and the new initiative with Project Heaven would add\ another layer to their legacy of creating meaningful change for those in need.