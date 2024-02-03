Kamikamica penned an agreement with China

Chairman of the China International Aid Agency, Zhaohui Luo (left), Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has penned two agreements with the People’s Republic of China through its International Aid Agency.

The agreement signifies the continuous commitment and generosity of China and Fiji in national development and agriculture.

He says that the agreements will also bring about $300 million in investments to Fiji, which also marks the official agreement for the upgrade works of the 80 km of road connectivity in Vanualevu.

“The upgrade of this road will improve access to remote villages and communities and improve access to markets, education, health care, public services, and associated economic activities, as well as the effective construction and management of sealed and unsealed road networks.”

Kamikamica adds that the two agreements are also significant in creating pathways for further deepening cooperation in areas of agriculture.

“Basically, the MOU will ensure that going forward there is closer cooperation in terms of agriculture. As we know, China is prolific when it comes to agriculture technology, so the MOU was covering that particular issue.”

The chairman of the China International Aid Agency, Zhaohui Luo, acknowledges the commitments of the two countries and is optimistic about the continued cooperation.

The Peoples Republic of China and the coalition government continue to seal agreements for more developments that will not only improve livelihoods but also create employment for Fijians and more economic opportunity.