Kamikamica mocks Seruiratu’s proposed party

Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica and Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu

The new proposed political party by Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu is ‘quite laughable’.

This is the reaction of Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica who has labelled Seruiratu’s announcement as ‘almost like a transformation from FijiFirst’.

Kamikamica says these same people led Fiji into a deep hole during their 16-year rule and to now claim they can change the country is hard to believe.

He highlights that the people of Fiji have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the past leadership.

“The people are fed up, which is why they chose to change, we’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re starting to confront the real challenges facing our country.”

Kamikamica claims the previous leadership ignored serious issues like drug abuse and HIV, and the country is now struggling.

“These problems have been around for years, but no one talked about them. This government is now addressing these issues head-on with action, and I hope the people of Fiji see that.”

While acknowledging that challenges remain, Kamikamica reassured the public that the coalition government is committed to taking decisive steps to resolve them.

Kamikamica says he looks forward to facing Seruiratu and his new proposed party members in the next General Election.