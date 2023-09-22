Kaloumaira is new FBC Chair

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his capacity as Minister for Public Enterprise has announced the appointment of Isoa Kaloumaira as the new Chairperson of Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.

Having previously served as Chairman of Fiji Television Limited, Kaloumaira has significant media experience

He has held many prestigious executive and board positions, including CEO of Itaukei Trust Fund and director of New World Supermarket and Fijian Holdings .

Kaloumaira will be replacing Ajay Bhai Amrit who has been appointed as Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia.

Amrit has resigned as Chairperson of Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited as of 22nd September, 2023.

The Ministry of Civil Service and Public Enterprises has announced the appointment of Ajay Amrit as Fiji’s Civil Service Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand says FBC under the leadership of Amrit as Chairperson has had a remarkable turnaround in financial performance within a very short period of time ably assisted by the FBC Board of Directors, Executive Management and most importantly by the extremely hard-working staff.

Chand says in previous years, Staff turnover was around 18 percent per annum, in 2023 YTD it currently is 12 percent.

He adds a significant contribution by Amrit and his board was the 40 percent reduction in the government PSB fee, saving taxpayers and Citizens over $4 million per annum.

He has thanked Amrit for his diligence and commitment that he brought to the role .