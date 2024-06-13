Japan to help advance rural and maritime development

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to further contributing to Fiji’s national development agenda, particularly in rural and maritime areas.

This comes as the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, met with the Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, yesterday.

During their meeting, Ditoka highlighted key challenges faced by rural and maritime communities across Fiji, relating to connectivity issues and the need for infrastructure developments to ease access for communities in the maritime islands.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing cooperation between the two countries and areas of potential collaboration moving forward.

Ambassador Rokuichiro thanked Ditoka and his team for the opportunity to discuss issues of mutual importance between the Ministry and the Government of Japan.