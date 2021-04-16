IUCN beef up project implementation

The International Union for Conservation of Nature plans to implement more environment protection projects in the near future.

Regional Programme Coordinator, Andrew Feron says they’re working closely with the Government and relevant authorities about plastic bag awareness, support on protected areas and enforcing nature-based solutions.

IUCN youth volunteer, Rebecca Teleni is encouraging youth across Fiji and the Pacific to involve themselves in climate change advocacy.

She adds this will only be possible if they share their own stories and highlight climate-related issues they experience in their communities.

“We must start at the community level and some of the examples given by the youth and from experts were mangrove planting initiatives for coastal communities and to implement disaster risk reduction policies to safeguard vulnerable communities.”

Over 40 youth participated in the IUCN Fiji Global Summit where several talanoa sessions were held among youth from different parts of Fiji and those from the region who joined virtually.