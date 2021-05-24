It was an honor to serve Fiji: Konrote

Outgoing President, Major General Retired, Jioji Konrote was accorded a full traditional farewell ceremony at the State House in Suva.

In a statement, Konrote says the journey as the 5th President of Fiji was truly rewarding as he tried his utmost best to serve every Fijian with compassion, honesty, genuine concern, and dignity.

He did not back down when he was entrusted with the most prestigious, demanding, and reverent appointment of the highest office of the land.

Konrote expressed his sincere appreciation to the Almighty God who has destined and groomed him well during his tenure as well as Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama for his trust and confidence in him.

Konrote says it has been a great pleasure and honor to have served this beloved nation.

“Sarote Konrote and I would like to acknowledge, praise and thank the Honorable Prime Minister, Government Ministers, Members of Government and all Fijians for tremendous support rendered to us – staff and families during our watch in serving our beloved nation for it has certainly been humbling, memorable and more importantly an honor and privilege indeed to have served in the capacity of this calling.”

A guard of honor and a special military farewell parade was accorded to him this afternoon followed by a traditional protocol spearheaded by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

He also congratulated incoming President, Turaga na Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, and says the new President is an exceptional individual as well as a man of the people and a High Chief with Fiji at heart.

Konrote was a career soldier and civil servant who has been the Head of State since 2015.