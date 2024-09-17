India-Fiji partnership grows with new projects

[Source: Alamy]

India is a close friend of Fiji and its development cooperation has strengthened their bilateral relationship.

This was stressed by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan stating that the relationship is based on mutual respect and freedom of choice.

He reiterates that India is committed to addressing Fiji’s needs, as their development partnership is driven by Fiji’s priorities and interests.

Palaniswamy says that the Indian High Commission is working on community-oriented projects that will improve drive economic growth.

“The 100-bedded specialty hospital that we are currently, you know, in the process of establishing in Suva for the region, but also a lot of high-impact community-oriented projects that we do. I mean, these happen throughout the year. And if you have recently seen, during the recent, I mean, Pacific Island Forum leaders’ meeting also during the dialogue partner session, the Honorable Minister of State for External Affairs from India, who was heading our delegation, had announced a special quick-impact project for the entire region, for all 14 members of the FIPIC.”

Karthigeyan adds that Fiji and India have agreed to strengthen bilateral engagements as there has been progress on the national air service agreement, aimed at boosting Fiji’s civil aviation opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says over the past 18 months, development cooperation between the two countries has progressed and discussions are underway on direct flights between the two countries.

The evolving partnership between India and Fiji is crucial for addressing local needs, promoting sustainable development and fostering a more inclusive and cooperative global community.