Income-based eligibility for free health schemes

The government has emphasized that its free health schemes will now only be accessible to households with a combined income of $30,000 or less per annum.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this during the 2023-2024 National Budget announcement.

The decision aims to target those most in need while ensuring the sustainability and enhancement of the existing health schemes.

Starting August 1, eligible individuals can apply for the free health schemes by completing an application form.

Manual forms will be available for Fijians to fill out and submit to the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics.

An e-application form will be accessible online from this Friday onwards.

Applicants seeking to qualify for the free services must obtain the application forms from designated general practitioners, dental practitioners, and medical laboratories that participate in the scheme.

This new process is part of the government’s effort to bring in necessary improvements and better controls, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the free health schemes.