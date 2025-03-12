Illegal activities worry landowners

Kolinio Tabuadrevula - Land Owner

Landowning units in major Nasinu settlements are raising concerns over increasing social issues.

They have cited a decline in respect for traditional landowners and a failure to honor original agreements.

Traditional leader of the Nawavatu Clan Kolinio Tabuadrevula, a key landowning unit of Rokara, Kalabu says their ancestors provided land to people from different backgrounds to help them build better lives.

However, he believes that mutual respect has eroded over time.

Kalabu Community

He also expressed alarm over the rise in social problems and illegal activities in the area, which pose a threat to the younger generation.

“They come here with hopes for better opportunities and education for their children, but now that they’re settled, they seemed to stray, disrespecting the Vanua, leadership and decisions made.”

Tabuadrevula noted suspicions about people frequenting certain homes at odd hours and revealed that he has personally confiscated drugs from buyers.

In response, stricter laws have been imposed within the community.

He is urging those living in the area to avoid illegal activities, particularly drug-related crimes, for the sake of future generations.

