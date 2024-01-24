High Court rules in favour of suspended SG

Former Solicitor General Sharvada Sharma

The Suva High Court has today ruled that the decision taken to suspend former Solicitor General Sharvada Sharma is unlawful.

In a ruling this afternoon the High Court judge ruled that while Sharma will not be reinstated, he will however be compensated.

This includes loss of income, special damage, and aggravated damage.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Solicitor General Sharma had filed legal actions against the President, Judicial Services Commission and the Attorney-General after he was terminated in November 2021.

Sharma was not present at court during the ruling this afternoon.

More to follow.