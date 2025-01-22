Heavy rain warning in force

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall is now in force for interior and southern parts of Viti Levu, Bua, western Macuata and western Cakaudrove provinces.

The areas under warning in Viti Levu include Sigatoka-Coral Coast, Lami until Suva, Serua-Namosi, Interior Nadroga Navosa, Naitasiri

The Nadi Meteorological Service says a moist northeasterly wind flow prevails over Fiji.

It says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning areas.

The public are urged to keep clear of flooded creeks and drains, unplug computers and appliances and stay indoors away from windows.