Use hospital facilities responsibly: Prasad

Vandalism and irresponsible usage of hospital facilities remain a challenge for Valelevu Health Center.

Board of Visitors Member Bimlesh Prasad is calling on patients to take responsibility and ensure that the facilities are utilized appropriately.

Prasad says restroom refurbishment continues to be on their to-do list.

Article continues after advertisement

“Refurbishment of the washroom, we have done this three times; this is the fourth time we have been doing it. Just the vandalism and the people who are using it—I’m not keeping it to standard. They don’t have the sense of responsibility that this can be, if I keep it clean, if I do the right thing here, then it won’t have that much of maintenance.”

Prasad says if restrooms are maintained as required, they will not need to divert funds for the refurbishment of restrooms, instead, they will use them for other projects.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset has committed $40,000 towards upgrading the health facility.