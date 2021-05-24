Seek medical care for symptoms: Munshi

People living in leptospirosis and typhoid hotspot areas should seek medical assistance immediately if they encounter one or more symptoms of the climate-sensitive diseases.

Fiji Medical Association president, Dr Basharat Munshi says people should not ignore the symptoms, even if it’s mild, as doing so can lead to further complications.

“We know that leptospirosis and typhoid are both treatable. They are bacterial illness so if you detect it early, treat it early, the outcome can be very good. It’s those patients, unfortunately, that present late with very advanced symptoms, organ complications, that’s where the deaths occur.”

991 cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed this year, with the death toll standing at 29.

There have been 53 cases of typhoid this year, with five deaths.

The ministry has also announced 965 confirmed cases of dengue fever.

Dr Munshi highlighted that symptoms for leptospirosis include high fever, headache, chills, muscle ache, vomiting yellow eyes and skin, red eyes and abdominal pain.

He adds that the symptoms of typhoid include weakness, stomach pain, headache, diarrhea, cough and loss of appetite.