New children’s hospital opened

The newly built Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani children’s hospital was officially opened by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this evening.

It is earmarked to serve the children of Fiji with compassionate care, allowing Fijians to access international standard health care for free.

Bainimarama says the new hospital will provide life-saving services to the people of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the services provided by the hospital will ease the burden of fellow Fijians.

“Without access to surgical intervention, most are doomed to live very short lives of immense suffering. They will leave behind grief-stricken parents’ families and communities and leave emotional scars that will last a lifetime.”

The facility provides 54 beds and paediatric care for free as there is no billing counter.

Over 200 children are born in Fiji with congenital heart disease annually.

Two days from now a team of doctors will perform a life-saving operation for children in need of immediate assistance.