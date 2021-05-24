NCDs stifle growth, productivity

It’s time to take stock of the effects of Non-Communicable Diseases on Fiji as a whole, and take steps to address them.

This was the message from outgoing President Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote while launching the 2021 NCD month.

The President says Non-Communicable Diseases have taken more from us then we realize.

“Unchecked spread of NCDs in the Pacific, more-so in Fiji has adversely affected our social and economic development, prosperity and progress as young and independent covering states. Our individual and collective potential to improve our lot has been gravely and effectively stifled. It is now time to act and let us be more positive, committed and honest in our national effort to combat NCDs.”

NCDs or lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and heart disease are the leading causes of deaths in Fiji.

They are mostly caused by poor dietary choices and unhealthy lifestyles such as smoking and a lack of exercise.

Konrote says there needs to be a commitment from all sectors of Fiji including the public, private, non-government sectors, business houses and religious bodies.