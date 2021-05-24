More GP’s needed as government expands medical scheme

The government will be expanding the private General Practitioners programme.

Currently, fourteen general practitioners and one medical centre GP are engaged with the government as part of a new scheme.

The scheme was established to improve the reach and quality of medical services to members of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Economy says the scheme that started in June not only worked –– it was a game-changer for Fijians who used to depend fully on the public health system for General Outpatient Services.

It adds that Government plans to engage the services of additional private medical general practitioners to offer medical services to Fijians in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor, Navua, Korovou, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki as well as in Labasa and Savusavu.

The cost of these services will be borne by Government at an agreed price with individual GPs and private medical centres and hospitals.

The Economy Ministry says this partnership will ease the burden on public medical facilities and grant patients access to high-quality healthcare more quickly without waiting in long queues.

This initiative is also an opportunity for GPs to grow their patient base and support the public health system in providing the necessary medical care to Fijians.