Health

MIOT Pacific Medical opens in Suva

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 10:00 pm
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the launch of the MIOT Pacific Medical

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has launched the MIOT Pacific Medical, which will adopt the latest technologies in the healthcare system.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights that for a number of years, the private medical system in Fiji has been very limited.

Sayed-Khaiyum has commended the institute for its digital use in order to be able to deliver medical services and keep records, which goes well with the Digital Fiji program launched by the government.

“It’s a completely paperless system unless you want your bill on paper. They can also email you the bill, but everything is actually paperless. which is very significant. I understand no other medical institution in Fiji is actually paperless”.


Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the launch of the MIOT Pacific Medical

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has in the past engaged a lot more with the private sector.

He adds the private sector has a significant part to play in providing medical services.

FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju says MIOT Pacific Medical will operate on a fully integrated digital platform.

“The platform allows for online booking, local and international telemedicine, and online payments with credit cards, debit cards, m-paisa and other digital wallets. And most importantly, it will allow a single instance of truth in terms of your medical records across our multiple locations of MIOT Pacific Medical Centers in Fiji that we are planning”.


FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju

MIOT Pacific Medical at Amy Street in Suva will provide a range of services including General Outpatient,Telemedicine, Day Care Services, International Expert Specialist Care, Specialist Camps, Home Visits,Diagnostic Services, Emergency and Minor Procedures.

Raju says in the next six months, FijiCare, through its subsidiary OmniCare, plans to open two additional MIOT Pacific Medical Centers, one in the Suva-Nausori corridor and another one in Nadi.

He adds FijiCare hopes to further open two additional branches in other parts of Fiji over the next 12 months.

