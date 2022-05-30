Health professional dedicated to serving Fijians

[Photo: Supplied]

The Navosa Hospital personnel are being praised for their dedication and commitment to their work in providing health services to villagers in need.

The health professionals resorted to travelling on the trail of a tractor to conduct medical outreach in Bemana village due to the adverse weather.

Nadroga Navosa sub-divisional medical officer Dr Amos Zibran says their transport couldn’t cross the river due to increased water level.

Article continues after advertisement

The team also distributed supplies to those who couldn’t travel to the hospital.

Dr Zibran says his team is dedicated to serving Fijians in the Navosa Province.