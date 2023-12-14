Fiji's doctor-to-patient ratio soars

College of Medicine, Nursing and Medical Sciences Graduation 2023 yesterday

The number of doctors has doubled in Pacific Island countries in the last decade, increasing from an average of three doctors per 10,000 people in 2012 to six by 2023.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, says the region’s doctor count surged by 134% in 2023, with Fiji’s ratio rising from 4.2 in 2012 to 10.3 in 2023.

“FNU is also projected to graduate an average of 130 nurses and 30–40 enrolled nurses per year. This is a testament to FNU’s commitment to educating healthcare workers in Fiji and the region.”

Health Minister, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

Meanwhile, he adds that FNU is also projected to graduate the required number of nurses to meet the growing demand in the healthcare sector.

Lalabalavu further emphasizes that the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is committed to working closely with the Fiji National University and the College of Medical, Nursing, and Health Sciences in educating future leaders and specialists in health service, and in continuing to improve healthcare services in Fiji and the health status of our people.