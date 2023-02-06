Cancer patients still discriminated and stigmatized: Dr Tudravu

Cancer patients are still discriminated against and stigmatized in our communities.

Chief Medical Adviser, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu highlighted this at the World Cancer Day – Landmark Lighting at the Grand Pacific Hotel over the weekend.

Dr Tudravu says there is a need to close this gap, not to impact a cancer patient’s access to education, income, social engagement, and access to healthcare services.

[File Photo]

He also highlighted the need to be in the lower cancer risk group.

Dr Tudravu says people need to have a healthy lifestyle in order to achieve it – to eat healthily, avoid alcohol and tobacco, perform physical activities, and reduce exposure to harmful chemicals.

In Fiji, it is estimated that more than 1000 cancer cases are diagnosed each year.

It is also estimated that cancer accounts for 13.5% of all premature NCD deaths in Fiji.