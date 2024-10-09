Ba Hospital in full operation after official opening

The Ba Hospital has officially opened its doors, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of healthcare services in Fiji since its inception in 2019.

Under a Public-Private Partnership, the hospital aims to provide comprehensive medical care to the local community and nearby areas.

During the inauguration today, Minister for Health Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu highlights the facility’s expanded capacity to offer outpatient services, surgical operations, and post-operative care.

Dr Lalabalavu says this advancement reduces the average patient’s stay to less than four days, ensuring that those requiring ongoing medical attention receive the highest standard of care.

“Following an international building commissioning program to ensure services meet international standards, the new 70-bedded Ba Hospital now has two operating theatres, a fully operational CT scan machine, a medical laboratory that can conduct a wide range of tests in Biochemistry, Haematology, Serology, Microbiology, and blood banking capability, and a new 20-berths mortuary.”

Dr Lalabalavu states that the establishment of a Quality and Patient Safety department at the hospital demonstrates a commitment to clinical improvements and patient safety, reinforcing the focus on delivering optimal healthcare outcomes.

Aspen Medical Chief Executive Gavin Whiteside emphasizes the hospital’s role in alleviating pressure on larger hospitals, particularly those in urban centers like Lautoka and Nadi.

Whiteside stresses that this partnership goes beyond infrastructure investment, it’s about equipping healthcare professionals with the tools, training, and support necessary to provide top-tier care.

Whiteside also points out the importance of accessibility, asserting that every Fijian, regardless of their location, deserves access to essential medical services.