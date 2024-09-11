Advocate call for investment on mental health

St Giles Psychiatric Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Doctor Balram Pundit

As the focus intensifies on mental health, advocates have called for an increase in investment on the complex issues that impact all levels of society.

St Giles Psychiatric Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Doctor Balram Pundit says they advocate for improved intervention as the gravity of the issue is evident in the alarming statistics, with over 100 cases of suicide recorded annually.

Dr Pundit says effective policies that reflect the seriousness of mental health must be implemented collaboratively by private and public sectors.

“At policy level, first and foremost, it is promoted globally… it is more invested – sharp and pinpointed policies. Strengthening infrastructures in the organized sector as well as unorganized sector.”

Dr Pundit also says the issue requires a whole-of-society approach, wherein people have to change their mindset on the issues associated with mental health.

“Investment by your intention, by your thought – this is a field where there is a serious need of support. When you have got investment at that level, at your level of thought – obviously other things will fall into place.”

The mental health advocate believes investment in this area is important to drive genuine change in society.