Health reforms to focus on prevention and equity

Government will continue strengthening Fiji’s health system through people centered and evidence based reforms.

While opening the new session of Parliament, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu said reforms will place strong emphasis on prevention and primary health care, particularly for rural, maritime and vulnerable communities.

He highlighted that outcomes from the recent Health Transformation Summit will guide a new strategic direction for the sector.

“Government will continue to strengthen the health system through reforms that are people centered and evidence based. These efforts will be guided by a strong emphasis on prevention, primary health care system and efficiency and equity, particularly for the interior, rural and maritime, and vulnerable communities.”

The President says legislative reforms will also continue to ensure health laws remain fit for purpose and responsive to emerging challenges.

He adds the goal is to translate reforms into accessible quality services and healthier lives for all Fijians.

