Harsh realities of drug effects need to be shown: Acting COMPOL

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew continues to issue a call for collaborative efforts to raise awareness about the harmful impacts of hard drugs.

Amidst a backdrop of increasing drug-related issues, Fong Chew emphasizes the urgency of collective action in tackling this growing problem.

He stresses that this is the sad reality now, highlighting the escalating drug abuse crisis that has gripped the nation.

The Acting Commissioner of Police believes that they need to show the harsh realities of what hard drugs can cause to the human body.

“Because with drugs it doesn’t take you to any, it just takes you six feet under and if you want to know the consequences of it just visit St. Giles and you see the amount of youth that are affected because of drugs and it’s out there.”

Fong Chew says this is another avenue they need to take, highlighting the importance of education and awareness in preventing drug abuse.

He also outlines a multifaceted approach to the issue, focusing not only on local but also on the ever-growing number of tourists visiting Fiji.