Growing interest in ICT sector: Kamikamica

The Government plans to increase investment by both citizens and foreign investors, says Trade and Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

He made the comments during the launch of ThirdRoc which is a technology company that specializes in providing credit risk analysis.

Kamikamica says the launch of ThirdRoc is an exciting development that reinforces FinTech solutions.

He says they have also seen investments from several overseas-based companies as recognition grows for our skilled ICT professionals and the business landscape offered by Fiji.

“For the ICT industry to flourish, we as your Government understand that quality Internet connectivity is paramount. With this in mind, the Fiji Government recognizes the importance of resilient infrastructure and is therefore prioritizing discussions on the building a second submarine cable landing station in Fiji that aims to provide diversity and an added layer of redundancy for ICT businesses to be disaster-risk resilient. “

Kamikamica says work is ongoing on Fiji’s Business Now platform, which aims to remove unnecessary bottlenecks, and upon its completion, the platform will allow the start of a business process to be completed all from a single portal.



Meanwhile, Director and co-founder Shivnil Maharaj says their mission is to empower businesses and individuals with the latest technological advancements, enabling them to thrive in the digital age.