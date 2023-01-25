Government to ascertain Fiji’s financial status: Narube

Unity Fiji Party Leader and former governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Savenaca Narube.

Unity Fiji Party Leader and former governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Savenaca Narube says the government’s decision not to have a mini-budget may imply that they have enough money to fund all budgeted expenses.

The coalition government had committed to having a mini-budget however, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced last week that there will be no mini-budget.

Narube says the government must compile a report confirming Fiji’s financial status.

“If they could come up with a report just to say to the people don’t worry we are okay, we have enough funds and I think that will tidy us over to the next budget in July and will take it from there. I haven’t seen that statement yet”

Narube states that the move not to have a mini-budget may imply a few things, one is that the government has enough money in their projections.

In addition, he says the government might have found it unnecessary to redeploy significant amounts of funds from one budget to another.

The former RBF governor says the changes are commendable but it is also important for the government to ensure that the planned changes are introduced following the law.