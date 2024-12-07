Government prioritizes housing needs

The Lagilagi Housing

The Minister for Housing says they are committed to resolving the housing needs of eligible families.

This is in response to Independent MP Premila Kumar who highlighted the findings from a special investigation report in 2020.

Kumar says the report reveals that some individuals who are not eligible to occupy the flats have managed to secure ownership including a foreign national and even a 10-year-old.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa says with new housing blocks nearing completion at Lagilagi Housing, they will ensure that those eligible are settled into the units.

“The issue raised by the former minister is also a factual one because the families that are living there are not supposed to be living there, well there was a review done by the organization but something that the ministry will pursue further and it is something that we are going to do after we have actually completed the construction.”

Nalumisa says the construction of 36 new housing units at the Lagilagi housing was completed with final costs near $1.6 million.

“When that project started, 117 units were completed, and 36 units were constructed but were incomplete. So January this year, January 17 to be exact, 2024, the cabinet approved for the Public Rental Board to manage and also complete the incomplete 36 units at the Lagilagi housing estate.”

Nalumisa says the PRB is also working on recreational facilities, including a multi-purpose court, to improve the quality of life for residents in the area.