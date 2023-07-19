Government needs support to achieve 8% growth

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The eight percent economic growth forecast for this year can only be achieved if Fijians work together with the coalition government says Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

While addressing the Rewa province during the opening of the Provincial Council meeting this morning, Rabuka says this will also be fruitful if Fijians follow the rule of law, live a disciplined life and continue to support the growth and development initiative provided by the coalition government.

Rabuka says the government is also working to ensure that the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs is provided with the relevant support to help all iTaukei communities to move forward.

“The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, Culture Heritage and Arts is mandated to provide sound policy advice relating to good governance and wellbeing of i-Taukei including traditional leadership and ownership of land, empowerment and socio-economic developments and natural resources matters.”

Rabuka says this is crucial as most iTaukei are living in our towns and cities and providing much-needed support to the government to achieve its target.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is working on reviewing all Acts associated with the iTaukei following its endorsement by the cabinet.