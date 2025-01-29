Deportation of Fijians from the U.S monitored

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua confirms that authorities are aware of several Fijians living in the U.S. who have been involved in drug-related crimes and are now facing deportation.

The government is currently in discussions with various Ministries and international law enforcement agencies regarding the deportation process of Fijians from the United States.

In its first week, the Trump White House launched a broad crackdown on immigration, one of Trump’s signature campaign promises.

However, a federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order that sought to deny U.S. citizenship to children born to parents living in the country illegally, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

The order, issued after Trump’s second-term inauguration, aimed to deny citizenship to children born after February 19 if their parents are undocumented.

It also prevented U.S. agencies from recognizing such children’s citizenship.

The ruling comes amid a multi-state challenge to the order, which conflicts with the 14th Amendment guaranteeing citizenship to those born on U.S. soil.

Tikoduadua says that individuals from other Pacific Island nations are included in these discussions.

“Some of our people particularly those that are known to be drug offenders in the states and happened to be repatriated for the offences they have committed over there. The Police and law enforcement agencies know, we do share information in between our law enforcement agencies through INL, we share information about people. If someone is registered in the US justice system as a drug offender, we will know this person.”

Tikoduadua emphasized the importance of information sharing between international law enforcement agencies, stating that Fiji’s authorities are kept informed about individuals involved in criminal activities abroad.

He also reassured the public that Fiji keeps track of convicted Fijians, and if they attempt to travel back to Fiji, international authorities will alert the relevant agencies.

This coordinated effort between Fiji and international law enforcement is aimed at ensuring that individuals involved in serious crimes do not pose a threat upon their return.