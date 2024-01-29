Government designates Civil Service Day

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Government has officially designated the last Friday of every June as Civil Service Day, with the inaugural celebration set to take place on the 28th.

This initiative aligns closely with the aims and objectives of the UN Public Service Day, also observed in June annually.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka as Head of the Civil Service says this is an occasion to recognize the unwavering dedication and hard work of civil servants in helping build a better nation.

Rabuka adds it serves as a moment to renew their commitment to better serve Fijians.



The PM says it is in line with the People’s Coalition Government’s vision of bringing about change for the better.

He says contrary to a day off, Civil Service Day will be a regular working day.

However, Rabuka says a series of events will be organized to celebrate achievements and stimulate a dialogue about the evolution of a modernized Civil Service in the 21st century.

To ensure a widespread and impactful celebration, each Ministry, Department, and Agency is tasked with organizing agreed-upon activities and events, utilizing existing funding and resources.

Rabuka emphasizes that there will be no additional funding sourced, underscoring a commitment to responsible financial management.