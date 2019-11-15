Government aims to obliterate divisions: PM

The single greatest over-arching goal of the Government has been to create one Fiji.

While opening the new Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High school complex in Nabua, Suva this morning – Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said his government aims to obliterate the divisions of race and faith that have held us back for so long and diverted our energies into pointless fits of distrust and anger.

Bainimarama says they depend on schools to help produce citizens who think for themselves based on what they learn and experience.

He adds what our children absorb from their teachers is as important as what they are taught at home.

He adds if teachers are just and fair – children will learn justice and fairness.

The PM says teachers help raise our children and turn them into responsible, caring adults and good citizens.

The new five million dollar complex has modern classrooms, science laboratories and teacher facilities.

Bainimarama says it promises the 900 students a fine start in life and can accommodate more students in the future.

The modern facility is a point of pride for the school and its students making their job easier.

The Head of Government says the complex will set a standard for education in our country as quality education thrives on high standards.