Girmitiya's descendent remembers the tragedy unfolding

The Girmit Day commemoration not only provides an occasion to reflect on the hardship endured by those onboard but also serves as a solemn reminder of a harrowing night etched deeply into the memories of Naivilaca village.

Recalling the heart-wrenching events of May 11, 1884, as passed down by the elders of Naivilaca village, Govind Sami recounted the emotional and truly horrific night that continues to resonate with villagers to this day.

“It was at night, of course, and what the villagers tell us is that they could hear the wailing of the people crying and all that. The whole night they had that, but there was no way anywhere you could go with your bilibili or whatever you had to Nasilai Reef. So early in the morning, at sunrise, they made their way, and they saw the disaster unfold.”

Article continues after advertisement



Govind Sami.

Expressing gratitude towards the government for organizing the commemorative event, Sami emphasized that it also stirred up poignant and sombre memories of the immense struggles endured by their forefathers.

In a poignant tribute to the victims of the Syria shipwreck, a national public holiday has been designated by the Coalition Government to honour the significant contributions made by Girmitiyas to our nation-building.