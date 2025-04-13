Gavoka backs tech-driven and eco-friendly tourism

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Technology has transformed hospitality with AI-powered guest services, seamless digital bookings, and smart hotel solutions.

Opening the 2025 National Hospitality Conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka stressed the importance of keeping up with these rapid advancements to stay competitive in the industry.

Gavoka says that Fiji must champion smart tourism solutions that boost efficiency without sacrificing the human connection.

“Technology should enhance, not replace, the genuine warmth of Fijian hospitality—ensuring our guests enjoy both innovation and authenticity. As we innovate, we must also prioritize sustainability and it is crucial that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He urged all stakeholders to explore green technologies, whether through energy-efficient systems, eliminating single-use plastics, or supporting sustainable supply chains.

According to the Minister, the tourism sector’s contribution to Fiji’s gross domestic product is a significant forty percent.

