Furivai elected chair as FMC starts work

The Fiji Media Council members during their meeting today

The Fiji Media Council has today announced Agatha Ferei Furivai as its chair.

Furivai was the interim chair since the re-launch of the FMC in October.

Businessman Arshad Daud has been elected the vice chair.

The two appointments were made during the first council meeting in Suva today.

The other members of the council include Inoke Bainimarama, Laisa Bale, Marc McElrath, Naina Ragigia and Shirleen Sahai.

Also, during the meeting, the council has announced the phone numbers and email address that the general public can use for general enquiries and to lodge complaints.

The numbers are 9326909 for Vodafone subscribers and +7212672 for Digicel users.

The council says those wishing to lodge complaints can do so by writing to the email: [email protected]

The Fiji Media Council is a body made up of national media, government, and community representatives to handle complaints and media standards.

The council was last operational prior to the promulgation of the 2010 Media Industry Development Authority Decree.

The objectives of FMC are to promote high journalistic standards, to safeguard the media’s independence, to uphold freedom of speech and expression, to uphold public’s right to be informed accurately and fairly, to promote an independent and effective Complaints Committee and to promote a Code of Ethics and Practice for journalists and media organisations.