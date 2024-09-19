FCS supports pardon for Speight and others

The Fiji Corrections Service had provided positive reports on George Speight’s behavior, recommending a pardon.

The Mercy Commission highlighted this in a press statement following the release of Speight and others today after the President acted on the recommendations of the Commission under Section 119(5) of the Constitution.

It says psychological and judicial assessments were also reviewed, with the FCS supporting Speight’s reintegration into society.

The 2000 coup leader was charged with treason and convicted on his own plea of guilty in 2001.

The Commission says he had his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment in 2002 and has been imprisoned for 24 years, one months and 23 days, which is 8,820 days, both on Nukulau Island and at the Naboro Correction Facility.

It further says that Speight had no previous convictions.

The Commission has recommended that the President grant mercy to Speight, postponing the carrying out of his punishment for an indeterminate period, in recognition of his rehabilitation and the length of time he has served in prison.

Meanwhile, reports and evaluations from FCS also recommended Shane Stevens for a pardon, citing his positive progress during imprisonment.

Stevens was convicted of Incitement to Mutiny in 2002.

He has been incarcerated in jail for a total of 21 years, eight months and 20 days, which is 7,934 days at Naboro Prison and he had no previous convictions.

After careful consideration, the Commission has recommended that Stevens be granted mercy by postponing the carrying out of his punishment for an indeterminate period.

As for Mahendra Motibhai Patel, the Commission says an earlier petition to the Mercy Commission was submitted by him on April 4th, last year and was dismissed.

It says on June this year, the Commission received a letter for reconsideration of Patel’s petition from his lawyers. The Commission deliberated on his petition and took into account his age, the length of time he was away from Fiji and his substantial contribution to Fiji, as extenuating circumstances.

As a result, the Commission recommended a conditional pardon for Patel, contingent on his not reoffending.

Patel, was charged with Abuse of Office in 2006, and convicted in absentia on 20 November 2014. He was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.

The Mercy Commission, reviewed a total of 10 Mercy petitions and after careful deliberation, the Commission made recommendations regarding the petitions of Mahendralal Patel, Speight, and Stevens, along with seven others.

The Commission says that its decisions to pardon the petitioners have been made in accordance with the Constitution.