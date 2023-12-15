FSC delivers payment

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund has expressed satisfaction with the 20 per cent payment amounting to $3.458m.

This was done by the FSC against the $14.05 per tonne forecast price for the season.

CEO Raj Sharma confirmed the timely processing of payments to growers’ bank accounts and has urged them to address any challenges in meeting commitments.

Sharma highlighted the impact of closed bank accounts on fund returns and requested growers to maintain active accounts.

While loan repayments were waived in the last payment, normal deductions were applied this time.

The SCGF assured stakeholders of continued assistance during the festive season with offices open except on weekends and public holidays.