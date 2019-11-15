Freesoul Ltd needed an EIA says Director Environment

Director for Environment Sandeep Singh has been crossed examined in the case against Freesoul Real Estate Development Limited.

The company is charged with one count of Undertaking Unauthorised Development and Failure to comply with a Prohibition Notice.

It is alleged that Freesoul carried out development on the dry land at Wacia in Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report.

Article continues after advertisement

The Director Environment under crossed examination said she exercised her powers under the Environment Act to issue a stop-work notice to the company on 1st June 2018.

She says the work in Wacia was due for an EIA as construction was being carried out in a sensitive area.

Singh also says without an Assessment, the company should not have done any development regardless of whether they have a lease.

She also confirmed the Prohibition notice was only for Wacia and not for other leases the company holds on the Island.

The hearing continues in the Suva Magistrates Court