FRA revamped internal audit

The Fiji Roads Authority will undergo a significant reform of its internal audit and compliance practices following revelations of systems and governance weaknesses by the Office of the Auditor-General.

A special audit conducted by the office identified critical shortcomings in the organization’s internal controls, prompting immediate action from the Ministry of Public Works.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says key recommendations have been made by the OAG’s office.

“The board will be engaging a consultant to incorporate that into its operational and strategic plan in order to reform the organization for more efficient delivery of its services.”

Ro Filipe says a major focus has been placed on bolstering internal audit and compliance capabilities at FRA.

“The strengthening of internal audit and compliance which is a vital role in project management in addition to the authority to work with the line ministry to ensure it is working within its budget and of course to fill critical post.”

The OAG has made recommendations that the Authority should work on filling all critical technical positions which are currently vacant.

These include positions at the executive and middle management levels.