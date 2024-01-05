FRA audit reveals massive financial issues

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau

A forensic and detailed investigation is now the next step into the alleged mismanagement of funds and contracts within the Fiji Roads Authority.

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has made this statement as he presented the findings of the special audit undertaken by the Office of the Auditor General into FRA.

He says the findings is for a three-year period from July of 2020 until the same month of 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Amongst issues highlighted in the report, it includes changes made to figures and contracts without proper processes.

Ro Filipe says FRA also did not have capital funds to operate as the authority had fully utilized its 2022/2023 capital budget allocation in just five months, ending December 2022.

He says with no funds, it worsened with the arrears owed to its contractors.

Stay with us for more.