Foundation announces classroom grants

FIJI Water Foundation will once again offer teachers grants of up to $5,000 this year.

Classroom Grants program is available for all teachers across Fiji to fund projects.

Director of Philanthropy for The FIJI Water Foundation, Kaitlyn Yates says it has been a challenging two years, and they hope this grant will provide additional resources to classrooms in the new school term.

Yates adds they are looking forward to reading the grant submissions from the teachers and schools.



[Photo: Supplied]

To be considered for a Classroom Grant, applicants must be a certified teacher in Fiji.

Yates highlights applications are not limited to one per school and will be evaluated on a teacher-by-teacher basis.

The applications close next Friday.