Former estate officer charged with bribery

Marika Lewayada, a former Estate Officer at the iTaukei Lands Trust Board has been charged with accepting a bribe.

Lewayada has been charged alongside two private individuals Jason Zhong and Chiang Yu Sing by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption

The three appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Lewayada is charged with accepting a bribe from Zhong and Chiang when he was working as an Estate officer at TLTB.

Zhong and Chiang are charged with offering a bribe to Lewayada.

Senior State Counsel Joseph Work informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

The Resident Magistrate granted a non-cash bail of $200 for each of the accused and ordered the accused not to re-offend while on bail.

He has also been asked to surrender all travel documents to the Court and a stop departure order was issued.

Jason Zhong and Chiang Yu Sing have been ordered to report to the FICAC Suva Office and Totogo Police Station on the last Friday of each month respectively.

Lewayada has been ordered to report to the Lautoka Police Station every Saturday.

The matter has been adjourned to the 21st of last month for second phase disclosures and confirmation by the prosecution on the sureties submitted by the accused.