Rabuka encourages increased farming for food security

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for greater involvement in gardening to address food security challenges in the country.

Speaking at the 2023 World Food Day and National Agriculture Show in Suva, Rabuka highlighted the challenges of food security and water resources while pointing to successful farming practices in other countries.

He also emphasizes the importance of utilizing available land and innovative techniques for local food production.

“I was telling the Minister for Agriculture that in some parts of Asia, when they develop housing estates, they always make sure that there is enough space for the new tenants to have a small garden, vegetables, or where they can have potted plants, where they can grow things like cabbages and lettuce.”

In addition to promoting land-based agriculture, Rabuka stresses the significance of sustainable fishing practices.

He adds that these efforts aim to enhance food security, boost economic opportunities, ensure environmental sustainability, and foster community resilience.