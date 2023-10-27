Climate change threatens food security: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the National Agriculture Show

The challenges posed by climate change, such as increasing sea levels and more frequent extreme weather events, are compounding the intricacies of managing water resources and ensuring food security.

This imperative has been a focal point of discussion at the ongoing National Agriculture Show, set to conclude today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlights that to address these challenges, it is imperative to adapt our approach to growth and development in harmony with the evolving environment.

He says strategies that can strengthen food production and increase its resilience in the face of climate change need to be implemented.

“We must explore drought-resistant crops and sustainable water practices. But to generally leave no one behind means addressing issues like food affordability, distribution, and nutritional education, especially among vulnerable populations in remote areas.”

Rabuka is advocating for greater collaborative initiatives.

“It calls for collaboration among communities. It calls on us as government, NGOs, and other stakeholders to ensure that every Fijian has access to potable water and food.”

He is urging increased participation in small, medium, or backyard gardening to tackle food security challenges within the nation.