Focus to be on bringing back Kiribati to PIFS

The Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna [left] with Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fijian Government]

The Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna, says he hopes positive outcomes are achieved through the visit to Kiribati by Forum Chair Sitiveni Rabuka.

He says there have already been indications that in Tarawa they are looking forward to receiving Rabuka and his delegation today.

Puna says everyone has been working together to try and get Kiribati back to the Forum.

“I’m very hopeful and optimistic that the Prime Minister’s visit starting on Friday will see some positive outcomes from Kiribati.”

Puna states that he does not want to talk about the past because what happened there should be left behind, as it is now encouraging to note that Kiribati President Taneti Maamau is welcoming the Forum’s Chair visit.

He adds that regional leaders must forge unity and tackle issues that threaten our survival.