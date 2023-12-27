FNU on track to achieve TVET training targets by 2027

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of TVET, Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata.

The Fiji National University is on track to train 100,000 people through Technical and Vocational Education and Training by 2027.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of TVET, Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata, states that this is part of FNU’s strategy to address the skills gap resulting from the migration of locals under employment schemes.

Dr Tagicakiverata notes that 2023 presented challenges for the University due to concerns raised by the government regarding the skills gap issue in Fiji.

However, FNU responded by formulating strategies to assist the government in training the right type and number of skilled individuals through TVET.

This year, FNU aimed to enrol 12,000 students, including 5,000 for full awards and 7,000 for short courses.

By November, FNU met but exceeded the target, enrolling 5,338 for full awards and 13,295 for short courses, bringing the total number of TVET students to 18,633.

Dr Tagicakiverata sees this as a clear indication that their strategy is working effectively.

Furthermore, FNU responded to the government’s call by providing free TVET training to street kids, street dwellers, single mothers, and people in informal settlements, offering them opportunities to enhance their lives.

The TVET strategy also targets schools, with FNU collaborating closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure clear pathways for students from secondary school, including those dropping out at the primary level.